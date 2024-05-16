Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are going strong after five years of marriage. The country singer credits strong communication skills as the reason that they’ve been able to make their love last.

“We just talk it out,” Miranda, 40, who recently partnered with Lone River Ranch Water, told People in an interview published on Thursday, May 16. “Whatever it is, we talk about everything. And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we’re thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them.”

Miranda and Brendan’s relationship began as quite a whirlwind. They met in November 2018 when she was performing on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies and he was working as a security guard for the show. While keeping their relationship under wraps, they secretly tied the knot in January 2019. Miranda announced her marriage news weeks later on Valentine’s Day, which is also how she introduced fans to the former NYPD officer for the first time.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news,” the “Bluebird” singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me.”

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton. The exes divorced in 2015. Following their split, she dated Anderson East for two years. They broke up in April 2018 and the Texas native moved on with Evan Felker shortly after. The two dated for a few months before calling it quits and Evan eventually reconciled with his ex-wife, Staci Felker.

However, Miranda was only single for a few months before she unexpectedly met Brendan at GMA. “We invited him to our show that night,” the Grammy winner explained of her first meeting with the former cop. “Well, we did it through security because I’m not going to get out on the street and go, ‘Want to go see a country show?’ I felt weird about that, so my security invited him and we gave him one ticket.”

She also said, “I got nervous and didn’t see him before the show. So after, we all, the band and crew, went to a bar and I invited him. We hung out and he was really cool. My dad’s a police officer and tons of cops and firemen in my family, so it just settled right in.”

Although the pair spent several months in New York at first, they have since relocated to Nashville and also have a home in Austin, Texas.

“I have a house in Austin, so I’m there a lot,” she explained in her interview with People. “That’s where we’re headed in a couple of weeks to do some work stuff and see family. But my animals are all in Tennessee outside of Nashville and so that’s where I sort of go recharge my batteries.”