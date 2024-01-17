Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn’t afraid to tell her the hard truth. The country singer revealed that while her spouse of nearly five years always supports her, he will also give her genuine criticism when it’s necessary.

“My husband tells me the truth… He gives me harsh reality and I love it,” Miranda, 40, said on The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday, January 16. “As I say he likes to call me on my s–t, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life that is a truth teller and he’s very New York about it.”

Though Brendan, 32, tells Miranda like it is, the “Bluebird” singer added that both her husband and mom Beverly June Hughes — whom Miranda described as her “hype girl” — are “so proud” of her.

“They were part of every step of the way,” she concluded.

Brendan and Miranda met in November 2018 while the country star was performing on Good Morning America. At the time, Brendan was a New York City police officer working security for the show. Miranda’s Pistol Annies bandmates decided to set the two up.

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” she once told The New York Times. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”

Less than three months later, the couple was ready to walk down the aisle. They quietly got married on January 26, 2019, on a farm just outside Nashville. Miranda waited until just after Valentine’s Day that year to share the news of her nuptials online.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram on February 16, 2019. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me.”

Miranda, who was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, told People that she wanted to keep her relationship with Brendan private for as long as possible.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” she said. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

While Miranda and Brendan do not have kids together, Brendan has a son named Landon, whom he welcomed in 2018 with Kaihla Rettinger. He was previously engaged to former soccer pro Jackie Bruno.