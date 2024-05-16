Travis Kelce gave big baby boomer energy when he turned his flash on to take videos of girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Eras tour in Paris. His brother, Jason Kelce, called him out for it on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, and compared Travis to their dad.

“Well, you got caught pulling an Ed Kelce move here, taking a video with your flash on,” Jason, 36, laughed. “What are you doing, Trav? You’re supposed to be better than this.”

Travis, 34, had no shame in his flash game, though. “You know, the settings on the camera … if it’s dark, it’s going to automatically put the flash on,” he explained. “I was just trying to get some good, you know, some good video. Some good memories. I don’t give a damn.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end watched the show from a private suite with Ross Travis, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Fan videos showed him dancing along to several songs during the concert, including “So High School” and “The Alchemy,” which are speculated to have been written about him.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

It was Travis’ first time seeing the show since Taylor, 34, added a set for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and he was caught filming during the transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The transition features Taylor changing outfits on stage, with dancers helping her out of her dress and into a two-piece outfit and new shoes.

The professional athlete gushed over the show during the podcast episode, telling Jason, “It was fun. It was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Taylor returns to the stage for her next run of shows in Sweden on Friday, May 17, and fans will anxiously be waiting to see if Travis pops up again. “I’m all over the world this offseason,” he confirmed on “New Heights,” likely referencing his plans to attend more Eras tour shows throughout Europe this summer.

Travis 2024 football schedule was released on Wednesday, May 15, and fans noticed that there is very little overlap between Taylor’s tour and the Chiefs’ games. She previously attended 13 games during the 2023-2024 NFL season, including the Super Bowl in February.