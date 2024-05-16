Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their days off in Europe. Following the pop star’s four concerts in Paris, France, which concluded on Sunday, May 12, she set off for Lake Como, Italy, for a romantic vacation with her man.

The couple was photographed strolling the streets of Lake Como and enjoying a private dinner on Wednesday, May 15. Taylor, 34, had four days off before her next Eras tour show in Sweden on Friday, May 17, and was able to score some alone time with the NFL star.

Travis, 34, who is currently in his football offseason, missed Taylor’s first three shows in Paris, as he was filming Grotesquerie in Los Angeles. However, he jetted to Europe to make the final night, where he looked like he was having a blast with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Ross Travis.

Meanwhile, the “Fortnight” singer looked absolutely giddy on stage, especially when she sang lyrics directly to where her man was sitting in the crowd. At one point, during her song “Blank Space,” she blew a kiss to Travis following the lyric, “You know I love the players, and you love the game.” She also chose “The Alchemy” to perform as one of the evening’s surprise songs, which is speculated to be about the professional athlete.

Fans also quickly took notice of Taylor’s new outfit for the 1989 set during the show Travis attended. The two-piece ensemble was red and yellow, which are the colors of Travis’ football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor referenced Trav’s jersey number during the concert, too, as she made sure to point out to the crowd that it was the “87th show” of the tour.

Travis discussed his evening in Paris during the Wednesday, May 15, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, where he raved over the changes Taylor had made to her show during a two-month hiatus in March and April.

“I had a blast at Tay’s show,” he told brother Jason Kelce. “Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

With the star tight end spending the week with Taylor in Europe, fans are expecting him to show up once again when she hits the stage in Sweden. The tour will make its way across Europe until the end of August.