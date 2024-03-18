Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping it low-key amid their respective breaks from touring and football. The couple flew under the radar while enjoying a date night at Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles on March 16, according to Page Six.

The duo reportedly dined with another unidentified couple and ran into Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was with his wife, at the restaurant. “Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in,” a source told the outlet.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, have been spending time on the west coast since she wrapped up the most recent leg of her Eras tour on March 9. They flew back from Singapore together that weekend and attended Madonna’s Oscars afterparty on March 10. Photographs were not allowed at the exclusive event.

Meanwhile, the NFL star resurfaced at Justin Timberlake’s L.A. concert on March 13, but Taylor did not appear to be in attendance. The pop star is currently gearing up for the release of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. She’ll then kick off the European leg of the Eras tour on May 9 and will make her way around the continent throughout the summer.

Until then, the couple is “focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” Us Weekly reported on March 14. “They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together with family and friends. Toward the end of the month, they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops.”

Taylor and Travis hard launched their relationship in September 2023 when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. At that point, they had been secretly seeing each other for several weeks after the tight end’s shout out to Taylor on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. He opened up about attending the Kansas City Eras tour show and admitted that he wished he’d gotten to give the “Karma” singer his phone number at the concert.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that,” Taylor said in December 2023. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Since going public with the relationship, the lovebirds have been incredibly supportive of one another’s careers, with Taylor attending several NFL games and Travis traveling to various international locations for his girlfriend’s concerts. “We’re just proud of each other,” she gushed.