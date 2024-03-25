I-Island breeze and lights down low. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted packing on the PDA during their recent Bahamas getaway.

The couple were pictured in a romantic embrace while relaxing in the crystal-clear waters, in photographs that went viral on Monday, March 25. They shared a kiss as they waded in the shallow water near the shore.

Taylor, 34, wore a yellow bikini, stepping away from her signature high-waisted look and opting for a classic cut with a cheeky, ruched backside as she and Travis, 34, walked hand in hand on the beach. For his part, the NFL champion wore blue tie dye swim shorts.

After enjoying the ocean waves, the “Karma” singer and her tight end boyfriend were seen relaxing in the sun with cocktails and music.

The jetsetting pair are back in Los Angeles after leaving the Caribbean island and were spotted on a romantic date night in Malibu on Sunday, March 24. They were seen enjoying lunch at the famous Nobu and were photographed holding hands as they left the hotspot.

Taylor and Travis – who began dating after he attended her KC show in July 2023 – have finally been able to relax after a hectic start to 2024. In February, Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in as many years, which Taylor flew from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas to witness. The “Look What You Made Me Do” artist has been traveling the globe for her Eras tour while still supporting her man and his team.

Following the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Travis and pal Ross Travis traveled to Sydney, Australia, to watch Taylor’s show and take in the scenes down under. He later was spotted at her show in Singapore in March.

Taylor is currently on a two month hiatus from her record-breaking world tour, and Travis is free until football season picks back up. A source exclusively told Life & Style on March 20, that the pair are “testing the waters of living under one roof” during this rare break.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider said. “They’ve completely melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes.”