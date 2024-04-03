Travis Kelce will be in the stands for some of Taylor Swift‘s Europe Eras tour shows, as he gushed about how excited he is for her upcoming concerts.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it,” Travis, 34, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2.

“She’ll be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that,” he continued.

Taylor, 34, kicks off the Europe leg on May 9 in Paris, France, and wraps up at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 20. The Kansas City Chiefs star noted how impressive that venue is, as she has three sold-out dates in June followed by five more at the end of her tour leg.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Travis noted about his girlfriend.

He added, “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.” The Chiefs played the Detroit Lions at the stadium in 2015 as part of the NFL’s international series to expand the sport abroad. They came roughly 6,000 seats shy of selling out the 90,000-seat venue in their 45-10 victory.

The Ohio native echoed Taylor’s previous sentiments that the couple will ​continue to be there for each other publicly to support their respective high-profile careers.

“We’re both very career driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” Travis explained.

The “Karma” singer was a constant presence throughout the Chiefs’ 2023 regular season games and was there for all of their playoff games. Taylor even flew overnight from a February 10 Eras tour concert in Toyko, Japan, so she could make it to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she watched Travis and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 on February 11.

Taylor told TIME of their relationship in December 2023, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

Travis has done plenty of traveling himself to watch Taylor perform. He flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch her November 11, 2023, show at Estadio Monumental during the Chiefs’ bye week. He was seen dancing in a VIP tent while bonding with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift.

The Campbell’s Soup spokesman racked up several major overseas trips following his Super Bowl win. He first headed to watch Taylor perform at Sydney, Australia’s Accor Stadium on February 23. He then made another long-haul flight to Singapore to watch his sweetie in concert on March 9.