He wants her midnights! Travis Kelce revealed his current favorite Taylor Swift song as reporters got down to the answers that fans really want to know during a press conference on Monday, February 5.

“Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day,” Travis, 34, told reporters Monday evening. The track was the first single released from Taylor’s album, Midnights.

However, it doesn’t seem as though the Kansas City Chiefs tight end likes to pigeon hole himself into one song and one song only. Travis has previously mentioned some of his girlfriend’s favorite music and it comes from one of her older albums, 1989.

“‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line,” Travis said during his WSJ interview in November 2023.

The Ohio native continued to gush over Taylor, 34, in the interview and added that he’s always been a fan of the “Shake It Off” singer’s tunes. Plus, he even went as far as to call her a “genius” for her ability to create such “catchy lyrics.”

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Travis added. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

At the time, “New Heights” cohost also praised Taylor’s ability to handle all the attention she receives from her fame, attention that’s only ramped up since her romance with the NFL star.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis shared. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Travis’ Wall Street Journal interview came on the heels of his visit to see Taylor perform in Buenos Aires. Fans swooned and Travis was left speechless as the “Karma” singer changed the lyrics to her song to reflect the couple’s relationship.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor belted out. The original lyric – “karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” – was a reference to her ex Joe Alwyn, who is an actor.

During the November 15, 2023, episode of “New Heights,” Travis admitted that he “might have had a little bit of a clue” that Taylor planned on changing the lyrics.

“But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me,” Travis told his brother and cohost Jason Kelce. “I was like, ‘Oh s–t, she really just did that!’”