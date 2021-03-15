Big winner! Taylor Swift has been nominated over 40 times at the Grammy Awards since 2007. How many times has the “Lover” singer won at the Grammys? Keep reading to find out!

Taylor has won a whopping 11 Grammys and had the opportunity to add even more accolades to her trophy shelf. During the 2021 show, which recognized music from the past year, Folklore was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, “Cardigan” was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, “Exile” was named in the category for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and “Beautiful Ghosts” from the movie Cats received the nom for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The “August” singer’s first nomination came in 2007 when she was nominated for Best New Artist at the age of 18. She lost the category to the late singer Amy Winehouse.

In 2009, the “Cardigan” singer swept in four out of the eight categories she was nominated in with her Fearless album. She was the artist to watch after winning Album of the Year, Best Country Album. “White Horse” also won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. “You Belong With Me” was named in the categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, while “Breathe” was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals.

Her songs continued to hit during the years, including “Mean” in 2011, which was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, and 2014’s “Shake It Off” getting named in the categories for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance.

Another huge year for Taylor was 2015 for 1989. The 13-track record won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood,” which featured her girl squad. “Blank Space” was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Needless to say, it’s been a whirlwind. “It’s pretty wild how much time has passed since my first Grammy nomination. I still feel pretty lucky to still be a part of this night,” Taylor previously told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “I think the advice I would give myself when I was younger is probably to, when things get hard, always focus in on how much I love music.”

“That has been the thing that, no matter what, has protected me from any of the other outside things that have made me feel strange,” she added. “I’ve never had a problem with the general fact of making music or playing music. I’ve never stopped loving it. It’s been the outside stuff that has made me feel down at times.”

Keep slaying, Tay!