Travis Kelce shared a rare look at his childhood with brother Jason Kelce in a sweet TikTok video that left some Taylor Swift fans “crying” over how sweet it was on Wednesday, April 10.

“Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!!” Travis, 34, wrote in the caption of the video. It showed precious boyhood moments of the two celebrating holidays, tackling each other at football, racing each other in a pool and going on a camel ride.

The childhood moments were interspersed with shots of the brothers embracing each other following NFL games, including Super Bowl 2023 when Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan wrote, while another user who had an avatar or Travis and Taylor, 34, kissing after his Super Bowl 2024 win commented, “Thanks for making us cry Travis!” One woman told the athlete, “Travis, I’ve become a Taylor fan, a Chiefs fan and a ‘New Heights’ fan from watching your love story unfold. I’m obsessed with you two, Happy for you both.”

Travis Kelce/TikTok

“I can’t believe a couple of football brothers make me cry this often. Love your love for each other,” one fan noted, as a Swiftie new to the brothers’ relationship cheered, “So terrific. It’s been such fun getting to know this family.”

“Taylor brought me here initially but as a former Youngstown girl, y’all have a fan for life. Good people,” a user wrote about the Cleveland, Ohio, raised brothers, while another wrote, “Swifties favorite brothers.”

Taylor’s fans got to know Jason, 36, when they began tuning into the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. That’s where Travis first revealed in July 2023, he tried to give the “Cruel Summer” singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at a Kansas City Eras tour stop but got shut down.

Ever since, the three-time Super Bowl winner has discussed his blossoming relationship with the Grammy winner as fans have swooned. Jason has shared how much he’s enjoyed getting to know Taylor, and fans went wild when the two sat together in the same suite during a Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game where Jason took off his shirt, drank beer and wildly cheered on his younger brother.

Travis and Taylor even traveled to Jason and wife Kylie Kelce‘s Haverford, Pennsylvania, home for Easter Sunday on March 31. They got to share the holiday with Jason and Kylie’s three young daughters as Travis shared an Instagram Stories photo wearing a white Easter bunny hat.

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Eagles on March 4. Travis was present and cried as his brother recounted how much their relationship has meant to him over the years.