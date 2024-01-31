She’s an honorary Kelce! Jason Kelce declared Taylor Swift as part of the family while discussing the support system brother Travis Kelce had during the Kansas City Chiefs’ road to Super Bowl LVIII in the 2023-2024 football season.

Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, discussed the Chiefs’ epic victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship over the weekend on their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, January 31.

“We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor. Everybody was down there,” Jason said of the celebration at M&T Bank Stadium following the big win on Sunday, January 28.

Travis agreed that only the “people that mattered” were there as he accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy that night. “Our family, friends and the people that came on the f–king flight with us, dude,” he added.

Fans of Travis and Taylor, 34, were awestruck on Sunday night when the pop star adorably rushed to the field with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and Jason after the game. She and her boyfriend greeted each other with plenty of hugs and kisses, and they seemingly exchanged a few “I love you’s.”

“I love you so much it’s not even funny,” Travis appeared to tell Taylor in a TikTok video shared by the NFL. She seemingly replied, “I’ve never been so proud of someone in my life, ever.”

Travis was sure to let the world know how thankful he was for Taylor’s support throughout the season on “New Heights.”

“Shoutout to the newest member of the Chiefs kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason said, which prompted Travis to reply, “Shoutout to Tay. Thanks for joining the team.”

Travis and Taylor began dating in July 2023 after he talked about attending her Eras tour stop in Kansas City on the podcast. They kept their romance on the down low for a few months before going public when she attended the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023. Taylor became a mainstay in the VIP boxes at football stadiums on the East Coast to watch her boyfriend play.

Travis also appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, where he gushed over his “beautiful” relationship with Taylor.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me, enjoys the game with family and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year,” he said.

Adding a message for those who have criticized the couple, Travis said, “Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that. However much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy. We just have fun with it and we enjoy every single bit of it.”