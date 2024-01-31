travis kelce thanks taylor swift for joining the chiefs

She’s part of the team! Travis Kelce gave his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, a shoutout on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, as he thanked her for becoming a member of the Kansas City Chiefs family.

“Shoutout to the newest member of the Chiefs kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, joked. The statement got a chuckle from the Chiefs tight end, 34, who laughed and responded, “Shoutout to Tay. Thanks for joining the team.”

While Taylor, 34, may not be on the Chiefs roster, she has been an avid supporter of the team throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season. Ahead of the Super Bowl, she attended 12 of the pro football team’s games. Most recently, she watched the Chiefs win the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28, clinching their spot in the Super Bowl.

Getty

After the victory, Taylor joined Travis’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, and Jason, 36, on the field to celebrate with the athlete. The lovebirds weren’t shy about showing off PDA and Taylor was heard gushing about how happy she was for her man.

“I love you so much it’s not even funny,” Travis appeared to tell the Grammy winner as they embraced. She seemingly responded, “I’ve never been so proud of someone in my life, ever.”

Travis and his teammates will take the field in Las Vegas for the big game on February 11. The “Blank Space” singer will finish up a run of four shows in Tokyo on February 10, and fans are hopeful that she’ll make it to the stadium for kickoff the next day. Before that, she’ll be in attendance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4.

The Grammys are likely going to be a big night for Taylor, who is nominated for six awards at the ceremony. Unfortunately, her boyfriend likely won’t be able to join her for the big night, as he’s expected to already be in Las Vegas preparing for the Super Bowl

Travis was the one to shoot his shot with Taylor after he attended the Eras tour in July 2023. Following the show, he opened up about the concert on his podcast and admitted that he wished he’d been able to give Taylor his phone number afterward. In a December 2023 interview, the pop star revealed that they “started hanging out right after that” in private.

By September 2023, the couple went public with their relationship when Taylor attended a Chiefs game in Kansas City. While Travis has been quite busy with football over the last several months, he was able to make it to another Eras tour stop in Argentina on a bye weekend in November 2023. Fans expect that he will be in attendance for several shows on the tour’s upcoming international leg, which is during the football offseason.