Bringing the family together! Taylor Swift adorably searched for Travis Kelce’s family as she walked with his mom, Donna Kelce, to the field following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28.

Taylor, 34, could be seen walking with Donna, 71, at M&T Bank Stadium after the game in a video shared on X on Monday, January 29. The pop star appeared to be trying to round up Travis’ family to greet him, as she said, “Where’s … Do we have a dad? We have a dad, we have Jason,” referring to his dad, Ed Kelce, and brother, Jason Kelce.

A security guard then seemed to ask Taylor about her plan, and she said she would “do what she [Donna] does.”

The internet was swooning over Taylor and Travis, 34, after the Chiefs’ 17-10 win, which secured the team’s spot in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. The couple sweetly celebrated the victory in the middle of a crowd on the field. Cameras captured Travis greeting his girlfriend by asking, “What’s up, sweetie?” As they hugged and kissed, the “Lover” hitmaker seemingly told her boyfriend that she loved him and gushed over how impressive the game was.

After their gathering on the field, Taylor continued to celebrate with Travis’ family, as seen in photos shared by her close friend Keleigh Teller who joined the singer at the game.

Taylor has been a mainstay at Chiefs game since she and Travis went public with their romance at the Chicago Bears game in September 2023. She’s made friends with fellow Chiefs WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, brought her own friends and family to support the team and bonded with Travis’ parents. Taylor also met Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, for the first time publicly during the January 21 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Taylor appears to be getting along great with Travis’ family, which was important to the tight end. A source revealed to Us Weekly that Travis “loved” seeing Taylor bond with his loved ones in the VIP box at the Bills game.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” the insider said. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

The source continued on to say that Taylor is “super down to earth” and “humble,” just like Travis’ family members.

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time,” the source concluded. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

Many fans are now wondering if Taylor will be there to watch Travis play in his second Super Bowl in a row next month. That remains up in the air, as the pop star is scheduled to return to her international Eras tour on February 7. Her fourth show in Tokyo, Japan, takes place on February 10. While she’ll have the day off on February 11, she won’t have much time after her concert to make it to Las Vegas to see the big game. With this couple, though, anything is possible.