Months after Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were first reported to be dating, fans think they spotted the NFL star in attendance at the Skims founder’s Christmas Eve party on December 24, 2023. Are they still together?

When Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Start Dating?

Kim and Odell were first linked in September 2023 following his split from Lauren Wood. A source exclusively told In Touch that the two were “dating” and that their romance began over the summer. The insider added that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was in attendance at Kim’s nephew Tatum Thompson’s birthday party on July 28, 2023.

Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Still Together?

Although Kim and Odell have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, she attended his 31st birthday party in New York on November 6, 2023. The Hulu star was photographed at the event with her friend La La Anthony.

On Christmas Eve 2023, Kim hosted a holiday party at her house. The star-studded affair was documented on social media, and fans thought they spotted Odell in the background of one of the videos that Kris Jenner posted on her Instagram story. The video featured Kim and Paris Hilton sledding down fake snow at the American Horror Story star’s California mansion and there was a big group of people watching in the background.

Odell’s attendance at the party has not been confirmed. His football team had a game in San Francisco on Christmas Day 2023.

Who Else Has Odell Beckham Jr. Dated?

Before he was with Kim, Odell was in a relationship with Lauren for more than four years. They were first linked in 2019 and welcomed a son, Zydn, in February 2022. Odell and Lauren split at some point in 2023 before he was linked to Kim.

In 2016, Odell was rumored to be dating Zendaya, but she insisted that he was just her “homie.” However, the two were seen hanging out together on multiple occasions. He was also linked to Amber Rose in 2017, although he later denied that there was anything romantic between them. The Louisiana native briefly dated Polyxeni Ferfeli in 2017 and 2018.

Fans also thought that Odell romanced Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian in 2016 after photos surfaced of them looking cozy at a party. However, she shut down the speculation, tweeting, “Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.”

Who Else Has Kim Kardashian Dated?

Kim has been married three times. Her first husband was Damon Thomas. They were married from 2000 until 2003 after eloping in Las Vegas. She then tied the knot with Kris Humphries in 2011, but the marriage only lasted 72 days before Kim filed for divorce that October.

Kim was still legally married to the basketball player when she started dating Kanye West in April 2012. Her divorce was finalized in June 2013, just days before she gave birth to her and Kanye’s first child, North West. Kim and Kanye wed in May 2014 and went on to have three more children: Saint, born December 2015, Chicago, born January 2018 and Psalm, born May 2019. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and they reached a settlement in November 2022.

From 2007 until 2010, Kim was in an on and off relationship with Reggie Bush. She also dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 until August 2022 after separating from Kanye.