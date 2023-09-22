Khloe Kardashian

Years before he started seeing Kim, Odell was rumored to be linked to Khloé. While they did not have a relationship, The Kardashians star reportedly got flirty with football player in spring 2016 while they were both at Drake’s Memorial Day party. Photos at the time showed Khloé standing between his legs as they laughed together, and he had his arm wrapped around her.

However, Odell shut down the speculation, writing on Twitter that the photos were taken “out of context.” He spoke about the photos again in a July 2016 interview with GQ.

“Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house — we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people,” he told the publication. “It’s just kind of like…‘dating’? I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we’ve had.”