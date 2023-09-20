As Kim Kardashian has embarked on a romance with Odell Beckham Jr., she may not be the only one in her family to have dated the NFL star. He and Khloé Kardashian were linked in the spring of 2016, three months before she got together with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Fans are wondering just how serious Khloé and Odell were during their time together.

Did Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian Date?

While the two didn’t have a relationship, the pair got flirty at Drake‘s Hidden Hills, California, Memorial Day party in 2016. Photos emerged of the duo cozied up as they laughed and talked at the bash while Khloé stood in between his legs. At one point, Odell had his arm wrapped around The Kardashians star.

What Did Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian Say About Dating Rumors?

Khloé shared a cryptic quote to Twitter on May 31, 2016, writing, “It’s really not that deep.” The current Baltimore Ravens star tagged that the photos were “out of context” and later elaborated more fully in a July 2016 interview with GQ, where he revealed he first met the Good American founder in passing a few days prior to their party encounter at Las Vegas’ 1OAK nightclub.

“Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house — we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. It’s just kind of like…‘dating’? I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we’ve had,” he told the publication.

Odell revealed that the photos with Khloé and the subsequent dating rumors hurt things with a woman he was seeing at the time. “Things go like that … and then some other girl that I may have been talking to hears about it, and now it’s more drama, more commotion in my life. And I’m sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it’s really not even a situation,” he explained.

When Did Khloe Start Dating Tristan Thompson?

The Hulu star began seeing the NBA player in August 2016 after meeting on a blind date, three months after being linked to Odell. The following month the pair took a romantic vacation to Mexico and were fully dating. Khloé and Tristan welcomed their first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12, 2018, which came in the heat of a cheating scandal for the then-Cleveland Cavalier. The two dated on and off through 2021, when it was revealed he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. A month prior to her giving birth in December of that year, Khloé and Tristan used a surrogate to successfully become pregnant with one of their embryos. The exes welcomed son Tatum in July 2022.

When Did Kim Kardashian Start Dating Odell Beckham?

Although the pair knew each other on a friendly basis for years, they began dating after reconnecting at billionaire Michael Rubin‘s White Party in The Hamptons on the 4th of July in 2023, a source confirmed exclusively to In Touch. Odell has even met her family and attended a party at Khloé‘s home.

“They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago,” the insider explained on September 19. Khloe and Tristan’s son Tatum turned one-year-old on July 28, and the former couple threw him an elaborate space-themed birthday party while surrounded by family and friends.