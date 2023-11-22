Is Kim Kardashian off the market? A source says she’s secretly dating longtime acquaintance Odell Beckham Jr. — and the mogul is so smitten, she’s playing by his rules! “Odell is adamant that she not post about him, no photo ops, and no red carpets together,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “In private they can’t keep their hands off each other.”

Turns out, the NFL wide receiver, 31, doesn’t want his romance to overtake his career. “He’s deathly afraid of the ‘Kardashian curse,’” notes the source. “You’d think Kim would be offended but she understands, or at least she says she does.”

The 43-year-old announced she planned to be single for two years following her August 2022 split from Pete Davidson, but recently revealed she’s kept a “manifest list” of qualities she’s seeking in her perfect partner. Says the source, “Her friends joke she manifested Odell because he’s her type to a T. He’s a decade younger but Kim’s totally open to seeing where this goes.