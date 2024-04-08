Taylor Swift is already part of the Kelce family, as far as Wrestlemania is concerned. An announcer at the WWE event in Philadephia referred to Jason Kelce, who made a surprise appearance, as the pop star’s “brother-in-law.”

“Welcome to Wrestlemania, Philadelphia Eagles,” announcer Pat McAfee said at the April 6 event after Jason, 36, and former teammate Lane Johnson crashed Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar’s wrestling match. Another announcer added, “Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law? I’m a Steelers fan, Pat.”

Pat, 36, started singing Taylor’s song “22” and asked, “Is that who you are talking about? ‘Cardigan?’ That’s fair. [He has] the No. 1 podcast.”

Taylor, 34, has been dating Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, since July 2023. The romance has brought a new level of attention to the Kelce family, leading Jason and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast to become the No. 1 sports podcast on Apple Podcasts and win Podcast of the Year at iHeartMedia’s 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

The Kelces — which include Jason, Travis, 34, mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce — have seemingly welcomed Taylor into their clan with open arms. In January, Jason included the pop star when talking about his brother having the “whole family” with him after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship.

“We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor. Everybody was down there,” the retired NFL star said on “New Heights.”

Travis added that only the “people that mattered” were there. “Our family, friends and the people that came on the f–king flight with us, dude,” he said.

Taylor and Travis have seemingly gotten serious as they round the corner on one year of dating. A source exclusively told Life & Style in March that the couple has been “testing the waters of living under one roof” while the singer is on break from her Eras tour until May 9.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider said.

Additionally, though they are not engaged yet, another insider exclusively told Life & Style in early April that the couple discussed commitment on their recent vacation to the Bahamas.

“Travis told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same,” the source said. “It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise.”