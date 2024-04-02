She’s part of the family! Taylor Swift reportedly flew to Pennsylvania with boyfriend Travis Kelce to spend Easter with his family on Sunday, March 31.

The couple celebrated with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, along with their three young daughters, according to Daily Mail. The site reports that Taylor, 34, met her man’s nieces for the first time during the trip. Photos appeared to show the pair arriving at Jason, 36, and Kylie’s Philadelphia suburbs home in an Escalade.

On Monday, April 1, Taylor and Travis, 34, were photographed arriving back in Burbank, California, on her private jet. The two have been spending time on the west coast amid Taylor’s break from the Eras tour and Travis’ football offseason.

Before they headed to Pennsylvania, Taylor and Travis reportedly visited Soho House Nashville with the pop star’s parents, according to a March 30 post by DeuxMoi. “[They were] absolutely adorable and lovey dovey,” the account’s eyewitness shared. The lovebirds also recently took a trip to the Bahamas, where they were pictured packing on the PDA during a trip to the beach.

Taylor got to know Jason and Kylie, 32, amid the NFL playoffs earlier this year. After Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, was eliminated, he and his wife threw their support behind Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs. The “Karma” singer spent time with all of the Kelces at the Super Bowl on February 11.

During a Monday, April 1, interview on the Today show, Kylie gushed over how “amazing” it’s been to have Taylor become part of the family. “Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy,” she said. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It is such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field.”

Since Taylor’s tour doesn’t resume until May 9, she and the professional athlete have plenty of time off to spend together. “[They’re] testing the waters of living under one roof,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in March. “It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it.”

In July 2023, Travis publicly declared that he was interested in Taylor after attending the Eras tour in Kansas City. He admitted on his podcast that he wished he’d gotten to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the show.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Taylor revealed in a December 2023 interview. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.” They went public with the romance in September 2023 when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game.