After spending some time on the west coast, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly jetted to Nashville for some family time. The couple visited Soho House with Taylor’s family on March 30, according to DeuxMoi.

“[They were] absolutely adorable and lovey dovey,” the pop culture account’s eyewitness shared. No photos are allowed at Soho House, which is a members-only club.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, have both had breaks from work in recent weeks, allowing them to spend a considerable amount of time together. Following Taylor’s March 9 concert in Singapore, the pair flew back to Los Angeles to attend an A-list Oscars party on March 10. Then, they spent a few days in the Bahamas on a tropical vacation.

Days after they returned from the trip, photos surfaced that showed the lovebirds packing on the PDA in the ocean and on the beach. They both rocked swimsuits as they soaked up the sun on their getaway.

Following their return to the States, Taylor and Travis were photographed enjoying lunch at Nobu Malibu on March 24. Four days later, Travis went golfing with friends in California.

Taylor’s Eras tour doesn’t resume until May 9 in Paris. She’ll then spend the summer touring throughout Europe. With Travis’ football training schedule not expected to pick up until July, the duo will have plenty of time to spend together over the next few months.

This summer, they’ll also celebrate their one-year anniversary. Their romance began after Travis attended the Eras tour in July 2023 and gave Taylor a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast afterward. They “started hanging out right after that,” the “Blank Space” singer revealed in December 2023.

However, the beginning of their relationship was kept under wraps and they did not go public until September 2023. The big reveal came at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where Taylor sat with her boyfriend’s mom, Donna Kelce, in a private suite. She went on to attend several more NFL games throughout the season and was in attendance when Travis and his teammates won the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”