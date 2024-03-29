Travis Kelce was unaffected by his friends trying to distract him with Taylor Swift’s music on the golf course. Instead, the football player embraced hearing “Bad Blood” and showed off some dance moves to the track.

Former NBA star Chandler Parsons shared a video of Travis, 34, hitting the links on Thursday, March 28. Taylor’s hit song was being blasted in the background as Travis approached the tee. Rather than get distracted, the professional athlete made an impressive shot, with someone in the background noting, “Oh, no, this backfired!”

Chandler, 35, captioned the video, “@killatrav cannot be rattled,” hinting that the guys attempted to throw Travis off of his game with the song. After watching where the ball fell, Travis celebrated by playing air guitar and mouthing the lyrics to “Bad Blood.”

chandlerparsons/Instagram

After the golf outing, Travis appeared to go back to Chandler’s Malibu home. The basketball player’s wife, Haylee Parsons, shared a photo of the tight end with her and Chandler’s child, which was captioned, “Uncle Trav’s in town!”

Travis has been spending time in California with Taylor, 34, this month. The couple arrived in Los Angeles on March 10 following several days in Singapore for the Eras tour. After attending an A-list Oscars party that night, they jetted off to the Bahamas for a private vacation, then returned to California.

Although the lovebirds were spotted on a lunch date in Malibu on March 24, they have mostly kept out of the public eye amid their L.A. stay. As Life & Style exclusively reported, they’re currently “testing the waters” of living together during this downtime.

“It seems to be going very smoothly,” a source revealed. “He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it.”

Taylor does not have to return to the road until May 9 when the Eras tour begins its summer run in Europe. Meanwhile, Travis is in his football offseason following a win in the Super Bowl on February 11.

Amid the break, the pop star will release her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. “I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable,” Travis admitted in February. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

The album features 16 new songs and there are four bonus tracks that will each appear on separate variants of the record. Taylor announced the upcoming release at the Grammys on February 4 and fans have anxiously been waiting to hear what she’s been working on ever since.