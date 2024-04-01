The love for Travis Kelce‘s relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift among his family members is still going strong, as his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, said of the couple’s romance, “It’s been amazing,” during a Monday, April 1, appearance on NBC’s Today.

“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie, 31, told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It is such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field,” she added about his high-profile relationship with the pop superstar.

Kylie’s rare comments about Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, come as the couple has been living in her $25 million Beverly Hills mansion as she’s on a break between her Eras tour dates and he’s in his off-season after winning his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11.

The couple is “testing the waters of living under one roof,” a source told Life & Style exclusively on March 20.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” an insider continued

“They’ve completed melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes,” the source added.

The Ohio native has become a fixture around Los Angeles while living with Taylor. The couple has had several romantic lunch and dinner dates, including one at Nobu Malibu on March 24 upon their return from a getaway to the Bahamas.

“Taylor was laughing a lot and Travis was telling stories, they hardly took their eyes off each other,” a witness told Us Weekly on March 25. “She couldn’t stop smiling, they seemed very comfortable with each other, they were very close. They leaned into each other the whole time while they were talking.”

Travis thrilled Taylor’s fans when he went on a golf outing at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, with friend Chandler Parsons. The former NBA player shared an Instagram Stories video on March 28, showing they were playing Taylor’s song “Bad Blood” as Travis was trying to concentrate on making a drive.

It didn’t work, as Travis nailed his swing, then made an air guitar motion to his girlfriend’s hit off her 1989 album. Chandler, 35, wrote on the video how Travis “cannot be rattled,” while in the zone playing golf, not even with his pals playing Taylor’s tune to distract him. Swifties went wild when the NFL superstar got close to the camera and smiled, showing his hat that had the year “1989” on it, as that was when Sherwood opened.

Courtesy of Chandler Parsons/Instagram

The couple has plenty of time to nest at home and go on dates before Taylor’s Eras tour resumes on May 9 in Paris, where she begins the European leg that will last throughout the summer.

Travis gets back to work with a mandatory two-day mini camp starting on June 11 in Kanas City. The squad will also have organized team activities on various dates between May 20 to June 6, although participation is not required.

Taylor ends her European Eras tour leg on August 20 at London’s Wembley Stadium, several weeks before Travis’ NFL season kicks off on September 5 when the Chiefs open the league’s 2024 schedule on Thursday Night Football.