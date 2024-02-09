Taylor Swift proved that she fits right in with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family by posing for a photo with Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21.

Travis’ manager’s wife, Amanda Santa, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 8, to share several photos of their friend group attending Chiefs games throughout the season. One of the photos captured Taylor, 34, and Kylie, 31, posing with a group at the January game, which marked the first time they met in person. The “Cruel Summer” singer smirked for the camera as she wore a Chiefs jacket and a red beanie, while Kylie was all smiles in a hot pink top and a black puffer jacket.

While Taylor and Travis, 34, confirmed their romance in September 2023, she was unable to meet Jason, 36, and Kylie because of the eldest Kelce brother’s schedule with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, she has gotten to spend quality time with his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, at several of the games in recent months.

Taylor, Jason and Kylie’s meeting was a long time coming, though Travis confirmed that the “Enchanted” singer “loved” his family during a January episode of his “New Heights” podcast. The podcast was recorded after Jason left quite the impression on Taylor and fans by taking his shirt off and jumping out of their suite to celebrate with fans throughout the game.

It seems like Taylor’s love for Jason was reciprocated, and he said that she is part of their “family” during the January 31 episode of the brothers’ podcast.

Kylie has also made it clear that she approves of Taylor’s romance with Travis, and previously praised the “August” singer for introducing a new fanbase to football. “My dad only had two daughters, so I was the stand-in for watching football with my dad,” the mother of three explained to Glamour about how was first introduced to the NFL. “I always found it to be the most fun experience, watching with him to cheer on the Eagles. It was the Sunday activity.”

Courtesy of Amanda Santa/Instagram

“So to see that other young girls are getting involved and that they want to sit down and cheer with their dads or they’re finding their own reason to be interested, it’s only something that can be painted in a positive and exciting light,” Kylie – who married Jason in 2018 – continued. “It’s just another way to encourage girls to appreciate sport.”

However, Kylie has also been open about her complicated feelings regarding her family’s newfound fame amid the romance. “I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing,” she said while appearing on Good Morning America on January 29. “I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. This is not that fascinating.’ So, it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support.”