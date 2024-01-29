Kylie Kelce says she’s overwhelmed and feels “guilty” that fans have become so intrigued by her life, as she hangs out with brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while husband Jason Kelce has made headlines for his viral shirtless Kansas City Chiefs game antics.

“I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing,” Kylie, 31, told Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Monday, January 29.

“I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. This is not that fascinating.’ So, it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support,” she continued.

Jason, 36, and Kylie share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. She works as a high school field hockey coach in suburban Philadelphia.

Fans praised Kylie for her no-nonsense way of dealing with Jason when the Philadelphia Eagles star went shirtless and jumped out of their suite during the Chiefs’ playoff road game against the Buffalo Bills.

With a beer in hand, he celebrated a Kansas City touchdown score by his brother by heading into the stands of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, while surrounded by Bills fans. Kylie later explained how she was lenient at first before trying to get him under control.

She recalled how Jason wanted the full tailgate experience with the Bills Mafia and was already in full party mode when he got to their suite. “He said to me, ‘I’m going to, I’m going to take my shirt off and I’m gonna jump out,'” Kylie told GMA in a segment that aired on January 26.

“And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea.’ But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up…” she continued. “So, the first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, you know what, go ahead. That’s my husband! And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, are, you’re making their jobs harder. So, at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in.”

Taylor’s fans were also thrilled to see her interacting with another member of Travis’ family, as Kylie and Jason were able to cheer on his little brother after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild card round. The “Cruel Summer” singer was seen hugging Kylie after big plays and posed for a group photo together.

Football fans became aware of Kylie’s toughness and devotion to her husband and the game when she attended Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, despite being 38 weeks pregnant with Bennett at the time. She even brought along her obstetrician to the big game in case she went into labor.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have much to celebrate as far as on-field action, as Jason’s Eagles lost to Travis’ Chiefs, with the younger brother taking home his second Super Bowl ring in four years on February 12, 2023. Kylie gave birth to Bennett less than two weeks later on February 23, 2023.