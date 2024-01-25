Jason Kelce revealed that his wife, Kylie Kelce wasn’t thrilled with his wild behavior at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. However, she made light of the situation after he revealed he didn’t ask for her “permission” to take his shirt off at the event.

During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Jason, 36, told his brother, Travis Kelce, that he was determined to make the most of the experience while cheering on the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on January 21.

“I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans,” the Philadelphia Eagles player explained. “I don’t know if I’m wrong in my head, but I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing, right?”

After he said he wanted “the full experience,” Jason said that Kylie, 31, was not “happy” about it. “I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up. The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare,’” he recalled, adding that he told her he was “not asking for permission.”

The “New Heights” Instagram account shared the clip shortly after the episode aired. While many fans noted how funny Jason was in the comments section, Kylie also weighed in to reveal how she felt about his behavior. ‘”I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,’” she wrote while quoting her husband, adding, “The exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat.”

She made the comment after previously stating she wanted to get a cat during a December 2023 episode. However, Jason made it clear he wasn’t on board with the idea.

During the episode, Jason explained that Kylie was particularly nervous about his behavior because the game marked the first time they were meeting Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“I was like, ‘Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm,’” Jason said. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”

After Travis, 34, said that he will “never forget” the moment, he explained that he didn’t know what Jason was up to until the game was over.

“Dude, that picture is … I mean everybody’s saying put that thing in the Louvre. Honestly, I might get somebody to f—king make that portrait,” the younger Kelce brother joked, referencing a viral photo of Jason cheering while shirtless in the suite. “That is epic.”

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Not only did Travis praise Jason for bringing up the energy at the game, but he also assured him that his behavior didn’t scare off Taylor, 34. “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis told Jason.

In addition to spending time with Kylie and Jason, the “Cruel Summer” singer also watched the game with Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce. Taylor – who confirmed her romance with Travis in September 2023 – has attended several of his games and has gotten to know his mom and dad during the 2023 season.