travis kelce says taylor swift loved his brother jason

Taylor Swift had a great first meeting with Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, January 21.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis, 34, told Jason, 36, on the Wednesday, January 24 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

The brothers were discussing Jason’s antics at the game, which included him going shirtless and jumping out of a private suite to celebrate one of Travis’ touchdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles star admitted that he didn’t think his wife “was happy with” his behavior.

“I gave Kylie a heads up,” he confirmed. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of this suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ [But] I wasn’t asking for permission. I’m doing this. She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor.”

However, Jason said that the pop star’s presence didn’t deter his decision. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you, I was black out drunk and fell asleep at the bar,’” he laughed. “This is part of the charm. I want to make my best first impression … this is my best chance.”

Although Taylor and Travis have been dating since July 2023, this was likely the first time that schedules aligned so she could spend time with Jason and Kylie, 31. With the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated from the NFL playoffs, the couple was able to attend the Chiefs game to cheer on Travis for the first time all season.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs tight end admitted that he was clueless about what was going on in the suite until after the game. “I was asked about it on the field and I’m like, ‘I have no idea what my brother has been doing all game,’” he shared.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to advance to the AFC Championship on January 28. Travis had two touchdowns and seemingly gave a subtle nod to Taylor during his celebration on the field, as he held his hands up in the shape of a heart in the end zone. The “Anti-Hero” singer has been known to make this same gesture at her concerts.

“I had to spread that love, baby,” Travis explained. “Gotta spread that love. There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man. We’re coming into their house.”

He admitted that the hate from the Bills’ fans “[got] a little disrespectful,” though. “I’m not going to say [what they said] because that’s what they want,” he shared. “Some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was pretty whack.”

In addition to Jason and Kylie, Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, were also in attendance at the game. Taylor had previously spent time with Travis’ mom and dad at a number of other games throughout the 2023 season.