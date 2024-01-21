taylor swift bonds with kylie kelce at travis playoff game

Taylor Swift spent quality time with Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game on Sunday, January 21.

The pop star, 34, sat in a private suite with Kylie, 31, and her husband, Jason Kelce, who is Travis’ brother. The ladies were seen chatting in the box before the game. The NFL star’s parents’, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, were also in attendance for the family outing, along with Taylor’s longtime friend Ashley Avignone.

While Taylor has been dating Travis, 34, since July 2023, this is the first time she’s been seen publicly hanging out with Kylie and Jason, 36. However, she has been photographed chatting with her boyfriend’s parents at a number of games during the 2023 NFL season.

The elder Kelce brother and his wife normally can’t attend Travis’ games, as Jason had his own football schedule with the Philadelphia Eagles to worry about. The Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs after losing their game on January 15, making the couple available to make the trek to Buffalo to watch the Chiefs’ Divisional Round game.

It’s been an emotional week for Jason, with many speculating that he will soon be announcing his retirement from football. After the Eagles’ playoff loss, the team’s center was seen getting emotional on the sidelines. It was reported that he told his teammates about his retirement plans in the locker room after the game.

“I don’t know what next year’s gonna look like,” Jason revealed on the January 17 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Travis. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to fully grasp that decision.”

The podcast host assured listeners that he will make his official announcement “in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I have.”

Jason and Kylie met on a dating app in 2015 and went public with their romance in November of that year. They got married in April 2018 and went on to have three children together. Their daughter Wyatt was born in October 2019, followed by daughters Elliotte and Bennett in March 2021 and February 2023, respectively. Kylie was just days away from giving birth when she supported Jason at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles and the Chiefs faced off in an epic family showdown. Travis and the Chiefs won the game 38-35.