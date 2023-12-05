kylie kelce posts video of daughters with taylor swift song

Kylie Kelce found the perfect song to accompany a TikTok video of two of her daughters on Tuesday, December 5. Jason Kelce’s wife, whose brother-in-law is Travis Kelce, used audio from Taylor Swift’s track “Never Grow Up” in the background of a clip of her toddlers Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, sitting silently while reading books.

“Oh, darling, don’t you ever grow up, don’t you ever grow up, just stay this little,” Taylor, 33, sings on the song, which was originally released in 2010 and was rerecorded in 2023. “Oh, darling, don’t you ever grow up, don’t you ever grow up, it can stay this simple.”

Kylie, 31, has found herself thrust into the public eye in the midst of Taylor and Travis’ relationship. Now that she’s gotten used to her social media being under scrutiny, she stayed a step ahead of the masses with her caption on the TikTok.

kyliekelce/TikTok

“If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio,” Kylie wrote. “Because there isn’t one.”

In November, fans accused Kylie of throwing shade at Taylor based on her response to a question about the extra attention on the Kelce family amid Travis’ new romance. “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kylie admitted. “I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter.”

When her words were twisted in a media report that said she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight,” Kylie clapped back. “I didn’t say that,” she insisted. “You’re reaching! You are reaching!”

In the original interview, she also noted that the attention was helpful because it highlighted the causes she was passionate about, like her work with #StickWithKC, a Kansas City field hockey clinic. “At the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I’m so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way,” she gushed.

Kylie married Jason, 36, Travis’ brother, in 2018. Their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett were born in 2019, 2021 and 2023. She and the “Anti-Hero” singer have not publicly spent time together yet.

However, the philanthropist subtly showed support for Taylor earlier this month when she “liked” a post on Instagram about the pop star. The post was about Taylor’s publicist shutting down a rumor that the singer had married her ex Joe Alwyn at some point during their six-year relationship. Taylor and Joe, 32, split at the beginning of 2023.