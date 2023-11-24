​Kylie Kelce reacted to rumors that claimed she threw shade at Taylor Swift for making comments about how being the center of attention is not her “cup of tea.” ​

“Nonsense. I’m gonna tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia. F–k around and find out,” Kylie, 32, said in a TikTok posted on Thursday, November 24.

Kylie, who is the wife of Philadelphia Eagle center Jason Kelce, reacted to a report that claimed that she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight” amid the “Lavender Haze” singer’s whirlwind romance with Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

“Go watch that interview,” the high school field hockey coach said. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. You’re reaching! You are reaching!”

The interview Kylie mentioned was with Spectrum News as the network spotlighted her work with #StickWithKC, a field hockey clinic in Kansas City on Sunday, November 19. Reporters asked the mom of three how she felt about the extra attention the entire Kelce family was receiving due to Travis, 34, and Taylor’s romance.

Kylie replied, “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera. I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I’m so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way.”

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Several people believed the high school field hockey coach was taking a dig at Taylor, 33, when she admitted that she wouldn’t be sitting in the Kelce suite during the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on Monday, November 20.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow. I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposite team’s stadium,” Kylie said. “Travis has a lot of people come to games, appropriately so. Everyone loves to support him, but it means it’s a tight squeeze in there. Also, it’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room is rooting against you.”

Kylie and Jason, 36, met on Tinder, and she admitted in the Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce, that she didn’t realize he was an athlete when they first matched. They became Instagram official in November 2015 and tied the knot on April 14, 2018.

Attention on Kylie and the rest of the Kelce family reached a fever pitch when Travis began dating Taylor around September. Since then, both Swifties and NFL fans alike have joined in keeping an eye on their blossoming relationship. In the Wednesday, November 22 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights,” Jason credited Swifties with helping his duet with Travis on the Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Album reach the number one spot on Spotify.