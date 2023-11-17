Beyoncé, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Rihanna are some of the richest women in the music industry. These chart-topping ladies are worth a mint — and don’t shy away from spending their mega bucks in big ways!

Beyonce: $540 Million

The 32-time Grammy winner’s recently wrapped Renaissance World Tour banked more than $579 million in total. But Queen Bey, 42, isn’t all work and no play. To celebrate her birthday this past September, she, husband Jay-Z (who’s worth $2.5B on his own) and their three kids headed to a $20,000-per-night villa on a private island in French Polynesia! Beyoncé and 53-year-old Jay’s regular digs aren’t too shabby, either: They own a $200M mansion in Malibu.

Madonna: $580 Million

When the Material Girl finally kicked off her Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena in October, reports surfaced that a missed 10:30 p.m. performance curfew subjected her to a $365K fine. She can afford it… and still have plenty left for her passion — art. Madge, 65, has amassed a collection worth $100 million that includes Pablo Picasso’s “Buste de femme à la frange” as well as Fernand Léger’s “Les Deux Bicyclettes.”

Taylor Swift: $1.1 Billion

Long-distance relationships are easier with unlimited funds. Just ask the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33. Tay — who added $360M to her fortune just since June, thanks to her Eras Tour and the concert film it spawned, plus the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — flies to see beau Travis Kelce, 34, play for the Kansas City Chiefs on a reported $40 million private jet. Once in the football star’s adopted home state of Missouri? She cheers from inside private football suites at Arrowhead Stadium that can cost upwards of $30,000 per game.

Rihanna: $1.4 Billion

Ballin’ bigger than LeBron! Now that she’s a mom, the Fenty Beauty mogul, 35, makes sure her two kids enjoy the lavish fruits of her labor — even outfitting eldest son RZA, 18 months, in a Fendi bomber jacket, $600 Gucci boots and a one-of-a-kind Amrapali necklace crafted from emeralds, sapphires and rubies. “That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion!” RiRi has said.