The Richest Women in Music! How Taylor Swift, Beyonce and More Spend Their Huge Net Worths
Beyoncé, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Rihanna are some of the richest women in the music industry. These chart-topping ladies are worth a mint — and don’t shy away from spending their mega bucks in big ways!
Beyonce: $540 Million
The 32-time Grammy winner’s recently wrapped Renaissance World Tour banked more than $579 million in total. But Queen Bey, 42, isn’t all work and no play. To celebrate her birthday this past September, she, husband Jay-Z (who’s worth $2.5B on his own) and their three kids headed to a $20,000-per-night villa on a private island in French Polynesia! Beyoncé and 53-year-old Jay’s regular digs aren’t too shabby, either: They own a $200M mansion in Malibu.
Madonna: $580 Million
When the Material Girl finally kicked off her Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena in October, reports surfaced that a missed 10:30 p.m. performance curfew subjected her to a $365K fine. She can afford it… and still have plenty left for her passion — art. Madge, 65, has amassed a collection worth $100 million that includes Pablo Picasso’s “Buste de femme à la frange” as well as Fernand Léger’s “Les Deux Bicyclettes.”
Taylor Swift: $1.1 Billion
Long-distance relationships are easier with unlimited funds. Just ask the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33. Tay — who added $360M to her fortune just since June, thanks to her Eras Tour and the concert film it spawned, plus the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — flies to see beau Travis Kelce, 34, play for the Kansas City Chiefs on a reported $40 million private jet. Once in the football star’s adopted home state of Missouri? She cheers from inside private football suites at Arrowhead Stadium that can cost upwards of $30,000 per game.
Rihanna: $1.4 Billion
Ballin’ bigger than LeBron! Now that she’s a mom, the Fenty Beauty mogul, 35, makes sure her two kids enjoy the lavish fruits of her labor — even outfitting eldest son RZA, 18 months, in a Fendi bomber jacket, $600 Gucci boots and a one-of-a-kind Amrapali necklace crafted from emeralds, sapphires and rubies. “That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion!” RiRi has said.