Like mother, like daughter! Night after night this year, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, performed as a dancer alongside Beyoncé on the Renaissance world tour during the song “My Power.” Bey, 42, “has said for years that Blue reminds her of herself but she’s even more self-assured,” says a source. “She even gives Beyoncé performance advice!”

Rumor has it “Blue earns $40,000 per show, which is 100 times more than most dancers make,” adds the source. “But she’s become a draw herself. Some fans bought tickets just to see Blue dance with her mom.”