Wax On, Wax Off! The Best and Worst Celebrity Wax Figures in History, From The Rock to Beyonce

Wax figures of celebrities have been around for decades, with some of the most notable ones appearing at Madame Tussauds wax museums around the world. Some of these sculptures have been lauded for their incredible likeness to their real stars, but others haven’t turned out so flattering. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, for example, made headlines in October 2023 because his wax figure in the Grévin Museum in Paris was missing something — his skin color.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grévin Museum, in Paris, France, so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements — starting with my skin color,” he said via Instagram in response to the whitewashed sculpture.

