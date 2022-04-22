From Khloe Kardashian to Ariana Grande, See the Celebs Whose Names We’ve Mispronounced All This Time

Say what? There are quite a few celebrities’ names that fans have mispronounced for a long time. Whether it was a breakout film franchise star or a showbiz veteran, several people have come out to explain how to correctly say their first and last names.

Among one of those famous faces is Lindsay Lohan, who subtly revealed to fans how to actually sound out her moniker.

“Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now, I’m on TikTok,” the Mean Girls star said in her TikTok video in February 2022, pronouncing her last name as “Low-en,” instead of “Lo-han,” which most assumed was the correct way.

Of course, countless users flooded the comments section of her clip, shocked at the way she said her last name.

“Wait. [Lindsay] ‘LOWEN’?!?! I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?” one fan wrote. “Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN,” another admitted, whereas a separate fan jokingly commented, “[You] pronounced [your] name wrong.”

Another surprising star is Twilight alum Taylor Lautner, with many assuming his last name was pronounced “Lot-ner.” However, he has occasionally voiced the correct pronunciation of his last name in a subtle manner.

In a 2011 interview and photo shoot with Seventeen magazine, the Home Team actor smiled at the camera during a behind-the-scenes video feature and casually sounded out his last name as “Lowt-ner.”

Even over a decade later, Taylor sent fans buzzing about his moniker again in a February 2022 interview with E! News. The outlet noted that his last name, indeed, rhymes with “out” rather than “ot.”

Aside from some of the Millennial celebrities, a few older Hollywood stars have revealed that fans incorrectly pronounced their name for a long time. Actress Alicia Silverstone is one of them.

The Clueless star revealed during a June 2021 TikTok trend the real way her moniker sounds.

“Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as,”, to which Alicia responded in her own video, “My name is Ali-see-yuh … not Alee-sha.”

Perhaps one of the most shocking mispronunciations, though, is none other than Khloé Kardashian. Andy Cohen broke the news to fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family during a March 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s Khlo-ay,” he said. “Khlo-ay is the name. There’s a little accent over the name. And so, I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé’s house … I walked in and I go, ‘Khlo-ay’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ and Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually really how it’s pronounced.”

Scroll down to see which celebrities’ names we’ve mispronounced for a while.