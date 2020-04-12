When it comes to talented actresses in young Hollywood, Saoirse Ronan absolutely comes to mind. What a lot of moviegoers may not be aware of, however, is that the American-Irish powerhouse has been a staple in the industry since the early 2000s.

Saoirse, who was born in NYC and raised primarily in Dublin, began acting in 2003. Her debut role was in a TV series called The Clinic. Three years later, Saoirse landed a role in Atonement starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Brenda Blethyn.

It wasn’t until 2009, that the blonde beauty snagged a starring role. Saoirse played Susie Salmon in the movie adaptation of Alice Sebold’s The Lovely Bones alongside Rachel Weisz, Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci.

“It wasn’t one of those things where you hear about it and you jump up and down and scream. We just sat there [on the couch in their living room] and we’re trying to figure out what they just said,” Saoirse recalled in an interview on getting cast in the film. “’Wait a minute, I’ve been cast in a Peter Jackson film?’ For a few days, it was weird. I was just trying to get my head around it.”

