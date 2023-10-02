How Many Kids Do Beyonce and Jay-Z Have? Meet Their Children

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Kids Made a Cameo in the ‘Renaissance’ Trailer! Meet Their Children

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have proved to be one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples time and time again. The Grammy award-winning artists enjoyed married life for a few years after their 2008 nuptials before expanding their family.

The “Drunk in Love” musicians welcomed baby No.1, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, on January 7, 2012 after Beyoncé shared the big news during her iconic 2011 VMAs performance.

Jay-Z and Queen Bey secretly welcomed twins Sir and Rumi Carter on June 13, 2017, and the pair have kept the little ones out of the spotlight for the most part.

That being said, the couple’s children appeared in the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which is set to premiere in theaters on December 2, 2023.

