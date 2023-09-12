After taking the stage in an array of glimmering outfits and dancing the night away during her concerts, it’s clear Beyoncé’s talent can never be denied. The “Break My Soul” singer certainly knows how to put on quite the spectacle, with a name that will go down in history books for her achievements on stage and off. Scroll below to learn more about Beyoncé’s real name, age and more.

What Is Beyonce’s Real Name?

Beyoncé was born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles on September 4, 1981, to Celestine “Tina” Knowles-Lawson and Matthew Knowles. Tina explained how she and her now ex-husband came up with Beyoncé’s unique name.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” Tina revealed during an episode of the “In My Head With Heather Thomson” podcast in September 2020. “My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

Tina, who is the youngest of seven children, also shared that some of her siblings’ last names were spelled differently on their birth certificates.

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” the businesswoman recalled of the hospital staff’s different spellings of her family name. “It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings.’ And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.'”

After Beyoncé married Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, in 2008, she began going by the hyphenated name Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The pair are now parents to three children, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

How Old Is Beyonce?

Beyoncé turned 42 years old on September 4, 2023. She rang in her special day during her concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in front of 70,000 fans. Diana Ross surprised the entertainer on stage and led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday.”

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Diana during the sweet moment. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”