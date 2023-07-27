Some fans may know Tina Knowles’ name because she’s Beyoncé’’s mother, though she has made a name in her own right as a businesswoman, fashion designer and philanthropist. Keep scrolling to find out Tina’s net worth, learn how she makes a living and more.

What Is Tina Knowles’ Net Worth?

Tina has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Tina Knowles Do For a Living?

The Texas native has worked several jobs over the years. She moved to California when she was just 19 to work as a makeup artist for Shiseido Cosmetics. Tina later worked as a dance choreographer for University of Alabama at Birmingham and was also a beautician in Birmingham, Alabama.

She opened a hair salon called Headliners in Houston, Texas, in 1990, which eventually became one of the most successful hair businesses in the city.

When it comes to her professional career, Tina is likely best known for her work as the costume designer for Destiny’s Child. In the early days of the band’s career, she designed outfits and styled members’ hair.

Outside of her work with the band, her designs have been featured in publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, InStyle and Sports Illustrated. Additionally, Tina has designed costumes for films including Dreamgirls, Pink Panther, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Obsessed and Cadillac Records.

She also launched the clothing line House of Deréon with Beyoncé in 2004.

How Else Does Tina Knowles Make Money?

In addition to being a designer and hairstylist, Tina is also a published author. She published Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny’s Child in 2002, which discussed how fashion affected the group’s success.

Is Tina Knowles a Humanitarian?

Tina has done plenty of good work with the money she’s earned over the years.

In 2002, Tina, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland opened the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth in Downtown Houston. The Knowles matriarch went on to open the Survivor Foundation along with Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, Solange Knowles and Kelly following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Tina and Beyoncé opened the Beyoncé Cosmetology Center, a non-profit drug and alcohol rehabilitation organization in Brooklyn, in 2010, while the mother-daughter duo helped those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by launching the #IDidMyPart campaign through the charity foundation BeyGood in 2020.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Is Tina Knowles Married?

She married her first husband, Mathew, in 1980 and they divorced in 2011. They welcomed Beyoncé in 1981, followed by their second daughter, Solange, in 1986.

Following her split from Matthew, Tina married Richard Lawson in 2015. However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be, and Tina filed for divorce in July 2023. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to reports.