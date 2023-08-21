Rihanna called becoming a mom “everything” after welcoming her first child, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in May 2022. Now the duo has added to their family with the birth of another baby, and fans are curious about what her life as a businesswoman, musician and mom of two looks like.

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have With A$AP Rocky?

The “Diamonds singer has two children with Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. They welcomed son RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022, and the singer gave birth to the couple’s second child in August 2023, Life & Style confirmed on August 21.

“They only shared the news with close friends and family,” a source told Life & Style exclusively, adding, “They just want to focus all their attention on their beautiful baby right now.”

Does Rihanna Have Any Other Children?

RiRi’s only children come from her relationship with Rocky.

When Did Rihana and A$AP Rocky Start Dating?

The longtime friends sparked dating rumors when they posed together on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards in London in December 2019. Shortly after her January 2020 breakup with longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel, Rihanna was spotted attending one of Rocky’s concerts later that month. Rumors swirled throughout the year that the pair were in a relationship, and they spent Christmas together on a yacht in her native Barbados.

Rocky finally confirmed they were a couple during a May 2021 interview with GQ. “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said of his girlfriend, adding, “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.” He went on to call Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Announce Her First Pregnancy?

On January 31, 2022, photos dropped showing Rihanna’s bare baby bump while wearing a pulled-back pink Chanel puffer coat and low-slung jeans as the duo held hands while walking in New York. She would go on to embrace her pregnancy in a series of figure-hugging outfits that highlighted her baby bump.

When Did Rihanna Announce Her Second Pregnancy?

The singer stunned fans while performing at the the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, 2023, wearing an open red jumpsuit with a figure-hugging layer underneath showing what appeared to be a baby bump. Rihanna said nothing about expecting a second child and went about her set, which was her first onstage performance in seven years. After social media erupted with speculation that she was pregnant again after giving birth nine months prior, her rep confirmed shortly after the show that she was indeed expecting baby No. 2.

What Has Rihanna Said About Motherhood?

“I’m living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” Rihanna said about baby RZA during a February 2023 appearance on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast in February 2023. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”

A month later, the Savage X Fenty founder gushed to British Vogue about motherhood, “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” adding, “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter.”