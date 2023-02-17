Baby, It’s You! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of All Time

Some celebrities like to announce big life news in grand and extravagant ways, and pregnancy announcements are no different. Although there have been a handful of over-the-top reveals over the years, Beyoncé was one of the firsts to make the bold move.

The year is 2011 and Queen Bey graced the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards when she performed her smash hit “Love on Top.” Before singing her heart out, she hyped the crowd up with a subtle statement to the mic.

“Tonight I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside of me,” Beyoncé said.

Fans were anxiously questioning if she really announced she was pregnant with baby No. 1 throughout the performance. The Grammy winner unbuttoned her blazer at the song’s end and rubbed her growing baby bump with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, whom she welcomed with husband Jay-Z in January 2012.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster after her birth. There were months of speculation that the beauty mogul was pregnant with baby No. 1. She remained tight-lipped until she shared the news of Stormi’s birth by uploading a lengthy YouTube video dedicated to her little one, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

The touching video included moments from Kylie’s baby shower, her birth and first days as a momma. While some may question if this was a grand reveal, it indeed was in the best Y2K way possible. Not to mention, the Kardashians star dropped the video on Super Bowl Sunday and took the spotlight from the big NFL day.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Rihanna broke her eight-year hiatus from music when she performed during the 2023 halftime show and dropped the jaws of viewers across the nation when she revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

The “Love On the Brain” artist gave birth to her son, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in May 2022, so a pregnancy announcement was the last thing fans expected to see during the performance.

Rihanna strutted along to her routine with her big baby bump and a source exclusively told Life & Style that she and the rapper were “on top of the world” to have another baby.

“She kept the baby news under wraps and only told family members, her stylist and a couple of close friends until she couldn’t keep quiet about it any longer,” the insider gushed at the time.

“Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!”

Keep scrolling to see the most over-the-top pregnancy reveals.