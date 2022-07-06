Another boy! Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess welcomed their first child together, a son named Zane, on June 28, 2022 – and the sweet baby boy is already melting hearts.

“Zane Walker Green,” the new mom wrote via Instagram as she announced the birth of her son on June 30. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she added alongside a black and white photo of the newborn’s tiny hand wrapped around Brian’s finger.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice,” she shared on July 4, one week after giving birth. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro first announced she was expecting her first child with the 90210 alum with a bikini photoshoot in February.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” she wrote via Instagram on February 16. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional.”

“I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky,” she added while tagging her boyfriend.

While Zane is the Australia native’s first child, Brian was already father to four other boys. He welcomed his eldest son, Kassius Lijah, in March 2002 with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil. The Anger Management alum went on to marry actress Megan Fox in June 2010 before welcoming three boys together: Noah Shannon, born in September 2012, Bodhi Ransom, born in February 2014, and Journey River, born in August 2016. They split in May 2020 and Megan filed for divorce that November.

Though Sharna and BAG began dating in November 2020, his divorce from the Jennifer’s Body star was not finalized until February 2022. The professional dancer has described her relationship with Brian as the “endgame,” and even encourages other women not to give up searching for The One.

“For all the single women in their 30s that have people telling you you’re too picky, your standards are too high, your expectations are unrealistic and you need to settle and have babies before it’s too late,” she wrote over a sweet loved-up video montage of the happy couple in February. “All that you ask for is already on its way, just give it time,” she added.

Scroll down to see the sweetest photos of baby Zane!