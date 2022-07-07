She’s a natural! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, has made her TikTok debut, and let’s just say she’s going to give the OG TikTok stars a run for their money. The Kardashians star posted a video on the social media platform with the little one on Wednesday, July 6, while seemingly killing time in the car together.

“What’s better than one cover girl?” the audio played as Kylie lip-synced the words before cutting the camera to Stormi. “Two cover girls,” the mommy-daughter duo said as Stormi flashed a wide smile while holding up two fingers.

A few hours before posting the TikTok, Kylie posted another video of Stormi reacting to the sounds that made “Stormi Baby” an iconic line. While the pair were lying in bed, the Kylie Skin founder played the audio of herself, “Stormi, you look like mommy, baby.” Although the child didn’t lip-sync to the audio, she definitely recognized the viral sound and started laughing into the camera.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

The popular line stems from Halloween 2019 when the celebrity child dressed up in her mother’s legendary Met Gala outfit that originally matched her aunt Kendall Jenner. Stormi re-created the entire ensemble from the purple-chained dress, feathers and wig — and honestly, we don’t know who wore the look the best! The sound became so popular that countless TikTok content creators used the audio in their own videos, adding some quirk to the line.

“My baby!!!!!!!! I can’t handle this!!!!” she captioned her October 2019 Instagram post of her daughter in the Halloween costume.

While this is the first time Stormi participated in a TikTok trend, Kylie has featured her on her account a handful of times before. In June 2022, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a video of the two going on a date to pick up some Kylie Cosmetics items.

“OK, it’s a very special day today, because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta. You excited?” she asked Stormi before she responded with a sweet “yes.”

After walking hand-in-hand into the beauty store, the celebrity child picked out her favorite Kylie Cosmetics items from red lip sticks to mauve palettes. She even attempted to photobomb her mother’s picture with a fan, but considering it’s Miss Storm, it was more like an added bonus to the snapshot.