Stormi Webster Is the Ultimate Daddy’s Girl and These Sweet Photos With Travis Scott Prove It

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Any time you see Stormi Webster interact with her father, Travis Scott, it becomes so obvious she’s a daddy’s girl. Even her mom, Kylie Jenner, agrees.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her little one appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019 and participated in the “Ellen’s Burning Questions” segment, Stormi sort of gave away who her favorite parent is.

“Who loves you the most?” the mom of one asked the toddler. “Daddy,” Stormi responded. “Every time,” Kylie replied, unsurprised.

Travis loves his daughter to pieces and often can’t help but gush over fatherhood. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” he told XXL in December 2019. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

The makeup mogul and the musician, who split in October 2019, have managed to successfully coparent. Their breakup didn’t seem to affect Stormi’s bond with her dad — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stormi “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” with Kylie during quarantine, but the “SICKO MODE” rapper is still “popping by to get in his playtime,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

The daddy-daughter duo enjoy a number of activities together. “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” the insider continued, adding that he can “get lost for hours” playing with Stormi.

Luckily, Travis has nothing but love not only for Stormi, but also his ex. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” he told XXL. “I love her mommy, and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Kylie seems to feel the same way. In honor of Father’s Day on June 21, 2020, she shared a bunch of photos of Stormi and Travis bonding.

Keep scrolling to see Stormi and Travis’ cutest photos.