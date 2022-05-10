Stormi, baby! Kylie Jenner shared a throwback video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Monday, May 9, where the little one was swooning over having a little brother one day.

“OMG this video of my baby when she was just one year old with Psalm saying she wants a baby brother,” The Kardashians star captioned the Instagram video in celebration of her nephew Psalm West’s third birthday.

In the sweet throwback memory, Stormi ran over to Psalm, who was just an infant at the time, completely gushing over her younger cousin. “Psalmy? Hi, Psalmy!” Stormi giggled.

After being asked if she wanted a baby brother, the daughter of Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott quickly replied with a short and sweet, “Yup!”

An insider previously told Life & Style in February 2022 that Stormi was a “natural” big sister to baby No. 2. “She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the source said.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The toddler’s nurturing energy allowed her to flourish as an older sister, according to the insider. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him,” the source added.

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t get enough of the baby content either and shared how much she enjoys seeing the stages of their children growing up. “I’m not in my feelings,” the Good American founder commented.

“I’m so grateful they are so grown and incredible but it’s so sad all at the same time,” she added. “Where does the time go?”

The Kylie Skin founder gave birth to her and Travis’ son, who was once named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. She announced the birth four days later on Instagram while sharing a precious photo of Stormi holding her baby brother’s hand.

Kylie’s son was born just one day short of sharing the same birthday with his older sister, who was born on February 1, 2018.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a compilation of sincere moments with her children, in celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. “Every day should be Mother’s Day,” her caption read. “Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings.”