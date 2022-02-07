And then there were two! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, is a “natural” big sister to her newborn baby brother, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” gushes the insider about the 4-year-old after Kylie, 24, gave birth to baby No. 2, a son, on February 2, 2022.

It was love at first sight the moment the siblings met. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him,” says the insider about the “loving and caring” toddler.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, are commemorating the special first few moments the siblings had around their home.

“Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time, which he’s getting framed and will hang in the nursery,” teases the insider.

Now that their bundle of joy has arrived, the newly minted family of four has been “overwhelmed with love for their baby boy” from family and friends.

The A-list parents are feeling “so blessed to have a son and daughter” and are “on top of the world,” says the insider, adding that Ky’s children are her “greatest achievement.”

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Stormi is already the best big sister, considering a separate source previously told Life & Style that the toddler was looking forward to having a sibling amid her mom’s pregnancy.

“Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” the second source explained shortly after Kylie announced her second pregnancy in September 2021. “She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

As far as the personal photos Travis took after their son’s birth, they will be a precious addition to his nursery, which has been in the works for months. A third source previously told Life & Style back in August 2021 that the makeup mogul was “spending an absolute fortune” on the new nursery.

“She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best,” revealed the insider. “She wants it to be just perfect.”