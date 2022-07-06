Mogul and Chef! Kylie Jenner Shares Recipe for Homemade Sandwiches With Travis Scott and Stormi

Hidden Hills home chef! Kylie Jenner offered fans a glimpse inside her life at home after welcoming baby No. 2, sharing sandwiches she made for Travis Scott and daughter Stormi in her home kitchen.

“Bae said I want a sandwich,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 5.

The post showed an array of ingredients including Bristol Farms turkey, pickles and a variety of cheeses and breads, followed by images of the prepared sandwiches. The Kardashians star also included a video showing the inside of her sandwich, which was filled with meat and mayonnaise.

“Omg and mine,” she wrote with five salivating emoji. To drink, the mom of two sipped on a coke in a glass bottle.

The sweet social media update was complete with a video of Kylie, Travis and Stormi as they ate their sandwiches together. While Kylie bit into her sub, Travis smiled at a curly-haired Stormi in the background.

“It looks beautiful … mmm,” the Calabasas, California, native said in one video as she admired her edible creation stacked with turkey, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

For their Independence Day weekend, Kylie and Stormi spent their time poolside, with the reality TV star sharing a photo of her daughter lounging by the pool wearing a mermaid tail. “Swimming with my mermaid today,” Kylie captioned the July 4 update via Instagram Stories.

In addition to daughter Stormi, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and “Goosebumps” rapper share a son, whom they welcomed on February 2, 2022. After announcing that they had named their son Wolf, the pair later revealed that they’d decided to change his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote via Instagram in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Since then, the couple still have not revealed the name of their son. While the pair have chosen to keep that detail private, one thing they aren’t keeping secret is their sandwich recipe. Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s homemade sandwiches.