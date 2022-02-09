The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Are Adorable! See Their Cutest Moments of 2022

The Kardashian-Jenners may be one of the most famous families in Hollywood, but their kids are the real stars of the show!

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West, has become a young boss babe when it comes to TikTok. The eldest sibling of the West kids tends to create adventurous videos, and her creativity blossomed by the beginning of 2022.



She ended 2021 with a bang when she went live on the platform without her mom’s permission. However, that hiccup didn’t stop her from posting more at-home videos by the start of the new year.



The mama-daughter duo posted a funny clip of them showing off a plastic ear to switch it out with various earrings on January 12. As Kim casually posed behind her daughter, North took the reins by playfully holding the camera close to her face, flashing her shiny braces and beautifully braided hair.

North’s younger sister, Chicago West, also started the year off strong as she and cousin Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s first child, celebrated their respective birthdays in a joint party. Both young ladies looked adorable as ever in their festive outfits. Chicago was seen rocking a bright, pink fuzzy coat and light pink skirt with matching boots at the Barbie and L.O.L Surprise!-themed bash on January 15.

The other famous kiddos also had their time to shine at Chicago and Stormi’s epic birthday party — Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, was spotted in an Instagram Story with a majestic rainbow face painting that day.

Even Kim’s son Psalm West looked dapper during the festivities, as Kim uploaded a snap of him lying in the colorful ball pit on Instagram two weeks later. He appeared happy, smiling for the camera in the image.

Perhaps one of the youngsters’ cutest moments ever, though, was when Chicago and True had the ultimate reunion at a Target on February 4. The Skims founder shared a video of the two hugging each other, then holding hands and spinning around in an aisle as they giggled.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most adorable Kardashian-Jenner kids’ moments throughout 2022.