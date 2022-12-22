What is going on? Heather Gay has made headlines amid Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 for her now-infamous black eye. However, what actually went down is still pretty foggy. While some Bravo stars have speculated that she was hit during a drunken night out, Heather has stayed tight-lipped about what really went down.

“I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened,” the Bad Mormon author, 40, shared during a season 3 confessional. “I just said I’m not talking about it. It’s first rule about fight club.”

Keep reading for more details on Heather’s black eye and find out if anyone hit her.

Who Hit Heather Gay?

It hasn’t been revealed how Heather got her black eye, so it’s unclear if it was during a physical altercation. However, it seems the truth will eventually be revealed.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from December 14, Meredith Marks hinted at knowing what really went down. When questioned about the incident, she joked about being “appointed as Miss Gay’s counsel.” Meredith added, “I cannot comment. It’s privileged.”

Did Jen Shah Hit Heather Gay?

Throughout the RHOSLC episode which aired on December 21 (season 3, episode 12), viewers could see black-and-white footage of cast members walking in and out of Heather’s room after they had a party earlier that same evening. The next morning, Heather revealed the black eye to her fellow cast members.

Randy Shropshire/Bravo

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble,” Heather said while speaking with costar Jen Shah. “I think we all know what happened. I just think we don’t wanna talk about it.”

Fellow Bravo star Heather Barlow speculated that someone hit Heather. “Well, maybe somebody did, and they don’t wanna talk about it,” she replied. Later on in the episode, Whitney Rose shared that she think Jen was the one who hit Heather, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

How Did Heather Gay Get a Black Eye?

Honestly, it’s still unclear. During the show’s third season preview, the reality star pulled down her sunglasses to show off a nasty bruise on her left eye. Since then, fans have been waiting for answers — and they haven’t fully come. Heather, for her part, seemingly explained the reason behind her secrecy in a confessional.

“Why do you not want to talk about it? Who are you trying to protect?” a producer asked her at the end of the December 21 installment. Heather replied, “Myself.”