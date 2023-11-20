Travis Kelce won’t have his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the crowd when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles, but brother Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, will be in attendance. Jason and the Eagles will be visiting Arrowhead Stadium to take on Travis’ Chiefs on Monday, November 20, and Kylie opened up about whether she’ll be using her family connections to snag a seat in a private box at the game.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow,” Kylie, 31, said in an interview with Spectrum News Kansas City on Sunday, November 19. “I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

Even without Taylor, 33, in attendance, there’s bound to be a lot of attention on Travis’ suite, and Kylie admitted that it’s not her “cup of tea” to be in the spotlight. She also added, “Travis has a lot of people who come to games, appropriately so. Everyone loves to support him. But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there. It’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”

The last time Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, went head-to-head on the football field was at the Super Bowl in February. The Chiefs won the game 38-35.

Taylor was originally supposed to attend the Chiefs and Eagles Monday Night Football meeting. However, one of her Brazil concerts had to be postponed due to extreme heat on November 18, and it was rescheduled for the same night as the game. She has cheered Travis on at four games this season so far.

Jason’s wife did not reveal whether she’s had a chance to meet the pop star yet, but Taylor has already proven that she’s fitting in with the Kelce family. She’s been photographed talking to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce, in the family suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Donna, 71, called Taylor a “very, very nice person” during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, November 20.

Ahead of the game, Travis gave some insight into his relationship with Taylor while speaking to The Wall Street Journal. He confirmed that the romance started when Taylor reached out to him after he attended her Eras tour concert in July.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid. She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Getty

After getting to know each other, Taylor and Travis met up for the first time in New York. “I knew we would have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation and what goes from there will go from there,” he recalled.

The NFL star also opened up about why his high-profile relationship with the superstar works. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he explained. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”