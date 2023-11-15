Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, wanted to check out what his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Eras concert was like and headed to a Florida theater to see the Eras tour film along with plenty of other Swifties.

The experience was documented by fan Dannielle Sparks, who shared the encounter with Donna, 71, via a TikTok video on Monday, November 13, along with a photo of the pair posing together in the lobby.

“So, I just went and saw the Eras tour movie for the fourth time,” Danneille began while adding she saw the concert in person at Taylor’s stop in Arlington, Texas. She said just as the movie was about to start a woman walked in who looked exactly like Donna.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen someone be such a close doppelganger to Travis Kelce’s mother,'” Dannielle explained. “You see where this is going?”

After enjoying the film with fellow fans, Dannielle said how everyone left the theater and “the lady who looks like Travis Kelce’s mom and her friend she was with, they were in the restroom as well as when me and my mother-in-law were in the restroom.”

“I turned to the lady’s friend and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, has anyone ever told her she looks just like Travis Kelce’s mother?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, really? Huh,'” Dannielle continued.

“So, I’m walking out of the restroom at the theater, and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I am. But I’m just a mom,'” Dannielle shared in a stunned voice. “I said, ‘Huh?!’ It was freaking Travis Kelce’s mother in our random little theater here in Florida on a random Sunday night on a random show time. It was Travis Kelce’s mother in the theater with us the whole time and no one knew! No one even knew!”

“I just feel like my life has come full circle. I feel like this is one of the greatest moments of my life and I had to record it so I never forget it,” Dannielle continued, adding Donna was “the sweetest thing ever.”

The two kept talking while they walked outside where Donna wanted to get her picture taken next to Taylor’s movie poster so she could send it to Travis. Dannielle was more than happy to take the photo while melting over the thought that a snapshot she took was going to be seen by both Taylor and Travis.

When the power couple’s romance was in its early stages, Donna was the first of Travis family members whom Taylor met. The pair sat together at a September 24 Kansas City Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium and seemingly got along well, both cheering on Travis and his team.

During an October 6 appearance on NBC’s Today, Donna described the experience of sitting with pop’s biggest superstar as “OK.” She told cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in reference to her son’s budding relationship, “I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”