Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
CELEB deaths of 2024

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Celebrities Who Died in 2024: Alec Musser, Adan Canto and More Star Deaths This Year

News
Jan 19, 2024 11:37 am·
By
Picture

2024 has only just begun and we’ve already lost some incredibly talented celebrities this year.

Actor Alec Musser, who was best known for his role in All My Children and an appearance in the movie Grown Ups, was just 50 years old when he passed away on January 12. Days later, it was revealed that Shawn Barber, a former Olympian, had died at the age of 29 after suffering from medical issues.

Puffer Jacket

Deal of the Day

Bundle Up in What Shoppers Say Is ‘The Best Puffer Jacket Ever’ — 25% Off View Deal

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see all of the stars who died in 2024.

Picture