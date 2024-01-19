Celebrities Who Died in 2024: Alec Musser, Adan Canto and More Star Deaths This Year

2024 has only just begun and we’ve already lost some incredibly talented celebrities this year.

Actor Alec Musser, who was best known for his role in All My Children and an appearance in the movie Grown Ups, was just 50 years old when he passed away on January 12. Days later, it was revealed that Shawn Barber, a former Olympian, had died at the age of 29 after suffering from medical issues.

